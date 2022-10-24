Portsmouth managed to achieve a relative amount of success between 2000 and 2009.

Following an uneventful start to the decade, Pompey secured promotion to the Premier League in 2003.

The highlight of this particular period of the club’s history came in 2008 as they managed to win the FA Cup under the guidance of Harry Redknapp by defeating Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test our knowledge by asking you 23 questions about Portsmouth in the 2000s.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Portsmouth FC in the 2000s?

1 of 23 What division were Portsmouth residing in at the start of 2000? Premier League First Division (2nd tier) Second Division (3rd tier) Third Division (4th tier)