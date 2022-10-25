The last 20 years have been somewhat up and down for Port Vale.

However, last season Vale gained promotion up to League One after winning the play-offs.

As it stands, Port Vale sit 14th in the table with their form somewhat inconsistent.

However, currently unbeaten in three games, they will no doubt be looking to push on now and climb the table.

In the meantime, it’s time to test your knowledge of Vale in the 2000s with this quiz.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Port Vale in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did Port Vale finish in the league in the 2000-01 season? 9th 10th 11th 12th