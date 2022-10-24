Plymouth Argyle
Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Plymouth Argyle in the 2000s?
It’s starting to look like it could be a special season for Plymouth Argyle.
Alongside Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, Steven Schumacher’s side are frontrunners for promotion in League One but there’s a long way to go yet.
Going up would mean Argyle were promoted to Championship for the first time since the 2000s.
