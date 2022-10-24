It’s starting to look like it could be a special season for Plymouth Argyle.

Alongside Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, Steven Schumacher’s side are frontrunners for promotion in League One but there’s a long way to go yet.

Going up would mean Argyle were promoted to Championship for the first time since the 2000s.

That decade is our focus today, the question is: Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Plymouth Argyle in the 2000s?

1 of 23 1. Which division did Plymouth start the 2000s in? Premiership Division One Division Two Division Three