Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Norwich City in the 2000s?

The 2000s were an eventful decade for Norwich City – big-money signings and sales, promotions and relegations, and of course manager sackings.

They’d finish for a flourish for the Canaries, with the start of the Paul Lambert era, but there were some low moments as well.

It will seem like yesterday to some, while others will only know about it from the history books.

Today we’re testing whether you can score 23/23 on this quiz about Norwich City in the 2000s?

1 of 23 1. Who was the first Norwich manager to leave in the 2000s? John Faulkner Bryan Hamilton Bruce Rioch Martin Hunter