Luton Town have been on a constant upward trajectory in recent years, so much so that many are expecting them to reach the Premier League at some stage in the not too distant future.

The Hatters have had a rollercoaster ride this century with some of their tougher times coming in the 2000s decade.

Here, we have put together a 23 question quiz about the Hatters in the 2000s to test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Luton Town in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2000/01? 21st 22nd 23rd 24th