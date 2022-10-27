The 2000’s was a largely successful decade for Hull City.

Starting the decade in the fourth tier, the Tigers would end it playing Premier League football after experiencing three promotions.

With that being said, here at FLW, we’ve been casting our eyes back to the turn of the millennium and the first EFL action it saw.

Indeed, why not put your Hull City knowledge to the test in this brand new quiz below.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Hull City in the 2000s?

1 of 23 WHO WAS HULL MANAGER AT THE START OF THE 2000'S? MARK HATELEY WARREN JOYCE