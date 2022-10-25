It’s been a positive start to the League Two season for Grimsby Town.

Having gained promotion back to the Football League last season, the team has carried that momentum to earn a top half of the table position heading into the final couple of rounds of fixtures for October.

Games against Barrow and Hartlepool will end the long month going into November.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Grimsby Town in the 2000s? 1 of 23 What division were Grimsby Town in heading into the year 2000? Premier League Championship League One League Two