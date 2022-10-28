Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Coventry City in the 2000s?

Coventry City earned an impressive and important three points on Wednesday night with victory over Sheffield United.

That win moved the Sky Blues off the bottom of the Championship table and into 23rd.

Mark Robins’ side had a slow start to the campaign, with postponements disrupting their rhythm.

But good results in recent weeks has seen the team turn a corner as they have closed the gap to their rivals.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

