After a disappointing season last year, Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship.

However, Vincent Kompany is eager to get his side back to the top flight as quickly as possible and they look in a good place to do so sitting at the top end of the table.

The Clarets weren’t always favourites for promotion though spending years in the 2000s trying to push to the top flight.

With that in mind, it’s time to test your knowledge about Burnley during the 2000s with this quiz.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Burnley FC in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did Burnley finish in the 2000-01 season? 6th 7th 8th 9th