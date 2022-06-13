West Bromwich Albion endured a very underwhelming 2021/22 campaign, as the Baggies slid down the table dramatically after the turn of the year.

With the arrival of John Swift and more to come there will be a sense of optimism growing in the Black Country, but the proof will be in the pudding come the end of July.

Here, we have put together a 22 question quiz to see if you can remember how much the Baggies paid for these summer signings, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Can you remember how much West Brom paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did the club pay for Jayson Molumby? £700,000 £800,000 £900,000 £1 million