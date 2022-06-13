Stoke City had a disappointing second half of the season under Michael O’Neill.

The Potters were unable to sustain a challenge for the play-off places, ultimately finishing 14th in the Championship table.

The club will be hoping the summer transfer market can be utilised to improve the first team squad ahead of the latest campaign.

Stoke have brought in many players over the years for significant fees.

Take our latest quiz to test your knowledge on the sums the club have paid in recent transfer windows…

(All numbers taken from Transfmarkt)

Can you remember how much Stoke City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Sam Surridge? £2.41m £2.51m £2.61m £2.71m