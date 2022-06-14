Sheffield United had a strong year finishing fifth in the regular season.

However, Paul Heckingbottom will be disappointed that his side couldn’t make it through the play-off semi-finals, despite giving it their best shot taking Nottingham Forest to extra time and penalties in the second leg.

However, the Blades boss will be keen to build upon the foundations his side built this season and progress from it.

This summer, he will be looking to bring in the right signings to strengthen his side and make them able to push for automatic promotion.

With that summer business in mind, here we have made you a quiz to see if you can remember how much United paid for these 22 summer signings – all fees from transfermarkt.

Can you remember how much Sheffield United paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Aaron Ramsdale £16.5million £17.2million £18million £18.45million