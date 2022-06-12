Middlesbrough will be busy this summer as they plan to navigate their way out of the Championship and back into the Premier League.

The ambitions of Steve Gibson and Middlesbrough have always been high and this has been reflected in their transfer dealings over the years.

Some have been a resounding success, others not quite.

Whether competing in the Premier League, or planning a return back to the top flight, Boro have always ensured they were competitive financially with other clubs.

So, what we’re asking is: Can you remember how much Middlesbrough paid for these 22 summer signings?

Let’s see how many you can remember..

1 of 22 Barry Robson? £2.10m £600,000 £990,000 £1.50m