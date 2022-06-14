Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Can you remember how much Lincoln City paid for these 22 summer signings?

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Lincoln City will hope to have a good summer transfer window as they bid to put a difficult campaign last year behind them.

The Imps never really got going in 21/22 and found themselves finishing in mid-table, which was a come down after making the play-off final in the season prior.

Whilst we wait and see how they do, have a go at this quiz on transfer fees paid by the club, and see if you can get full marks! (All info taken from transfermarkt)

Hakeeb Adelakun


