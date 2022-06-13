Hull City are heading towards an exciting first full season under Acun Ilicali’s ownership in 2022/23.

The ambition is clear to see at the MKM Stadium and it will be interesting to see if they can improve on last season’s showing under Shota Arveladze, given the promise they displayed in the second half of the campaign..

Here, we have put together a 22 question quiz to see if you can remember how much Hull paid for these 22 summer signings, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Can you remember how much Hull City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did the club pay for Greg Docherty? £201,000 £301,000 £401,000 £501,000