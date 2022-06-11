Can you remember how much Cardiff City paid for these 22 signings?

It has already been a busy summer transfer window for Cardiff City, with several new signings arriving at the Welsh capital.

The Bluebirds look set for something of an overhaul of their squad this summer, as they attempt to climb the Championship next season.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you know, about some of the club’s previous transfer business.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 22 past and present Cardiff players, and all you have to do, is correctly say how much the club signed them for, according to Transfermarkt.

1 of 22 Kieffer Moore? £1.98m £2.98m £3.98m £4.98m