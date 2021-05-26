Swansea City have a reputation for being easy on the eye, but there’s no doubt that they love a tackle.

The Swans have had some fierce competitors in their side over the last couple of decades with some of them being regular features in the referee’s notebook due to their combative nature.

It’s safe to say that some of their players have had more than their fair share of yellow and red cards, but can you name the Swansea City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Have a go and test yourself!

1 of 16 2020/21 Matt Grimes Jay Fulton Marc Guehi Connor Roberts