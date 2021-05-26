Sky Bet Championship
Stoke City made progress in 2020/21 and will be hoping to be battling for a play-off place next season.
Given the struggles the club were facing when Michael O’Neill took charge, his tenure has been refreshingly positive so far and there’s a fair bit of optimism surrounding the Bet365 Stadium right now.
With no more Potters football for a while, we’ve put together a quiz to keep you entertained!
What we’re asking is: Can you name the Stoke City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?