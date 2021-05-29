Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Can you name the Rotherham United player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

6 mins ago

Rotherham United are licking their wounds following relegation back into League One. 

Paul Warne’s side gave it their all last season, but an intense schedule caught up with them in the end.

It wasn’t a lack of fight that relegated Rotherham, though. That leads us nicely into this quiz, as we look at the most carded player at the club over the last 16 years.

Do you remember them?

Take on our latest Football League World quiz and see if you can score 16/16?

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

