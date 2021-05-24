Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

Can you name the Preston North End player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

If there’s one thing Preston North End fans are used to seeing in recent years, it’s seeing their players pick up yellow and red cards on a consistent basis.

They may have departed from the Lilywhites now but it felt like Ben Pearson and Darnell Fisher were both being carded on a regular basis – Pearson probably the most notable offender as he was sent off three times in one season.

Do you know who was the most carded player in each of the last 16 North End seasons though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get 100%!

Can you name the Preston North End player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

2020/21


