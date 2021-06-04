Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

Can you name the Portsmouth player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Portsmouth will be looking to go one better next season under the stewardship of Danny Cowley after the South Coast club fell short of making the Sky Bet League One play-offs in the campaign just gone. 

Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz which is designed to put even the most ardent of Pompey fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

What player was carded the most during the 20/21 season?


