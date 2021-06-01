Gary Rowett will be disappointed with the way the season ended for Millwall.

The Lions won only one of their last six league games, and lost 6-1 to Coventry City on the final day of the season.

They will look to start the season strongly in 2021/22, and go one further in their pursuit of a play-off finish.

Can you name the Millwall player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Have a go at our quiz…

Can you name the Millwall player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 In 2020/21? Ryan Woods Jake Cooper Shaun Hutchinson George Evans