Middlesbrough are renowned for having had some of the toughest tacklers of recent years.

If there’s one thing that will get supporters at the Riverside Stadium on their feet, it’s a player going in with a flying challenge in the middle of the park, they love it.

But you can’t put in challenges like that without the odd booking being dished out.

With that in mind we’ve looked over the stats from the last 16 years, but who was the club’s most-carded player in each of those seasons?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

Can you name the Middlesbrough player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Jonny Howson Dael Fry Marcus Tavernier Sam Morsy