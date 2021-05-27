Can you name the Ipswich Town player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Ipswich Town may have been lacking in terms of goals last season, especially under Paul Cook’s two months in charge, but one thing they weren’t short of last season were cards.

Only Charlton had a worse disciplinary record than Ipswich in League One, and no club had more players who received a straight red card than the Suffolk side (per transfermarkt).

Can you figure out which player has been carded the most every campaign though in Ipswich’s last 16 seasons? Try and get full marks to prove your top Tractor Boys knowledge!

1 of 16 2020/21 Flynn Downes Andre Dozzell Myles Kenlock Gwion Edwards