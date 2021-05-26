Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Can you name the Hull City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Hull City are Championship-bound once again after Grant McCann led them to promotion and the League One title last season. 

2020/21 proved to be a memorable campaign for so many reasons, with the goals of Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter really standing out.

What we are asking you, though, is who was the club’s most carded player last season in League One?

Answer that and then look back over the last 16 years, seeing if you can remember who received the most combined cards.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 16

Who received the most cards in 2020/21?


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

