Huddersfield Town have been treated to one of the most tenacious midfielders in recent EFL history in the form of Jonathan Hogg.

‘The General’ loves a tackle and, believe it or not, he’s worked his way into the referee’s notebook fairly regularly over the course of his career.

With that subject in mind, we have looked back on the last 16 seasons at Huddersfield Town, piecing together a quiz asking you who the most carded player has been at the club over the years.

Take on our latest quiz below…

Can you name the Huddersfield Town player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who had the most cards in 2020/21? Jonathan Hogg Fraizer Campbell Naby Sarr Pipa