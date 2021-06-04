Derby County have had their fair share of players come and go at Pride Park over the years, with some making more of an impact than others.

The club have had a considerable amount of cards amassed from recent seasons, with some players being regulars when it comes to receiving yellow cards.

But can you name the Derby County player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 16 Which player received the most cards for Derby County in the 2005/06 season? Seth Johnson Michael Johnson Inigo Idiakez Adam Bolder