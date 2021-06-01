Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Cardiff City have often been a tough team to play against and that’s sure to be the case under the guidance of Mick McCarthy.

The former Irish boss is an expert when it comes to the Championship, so he will be aware of the importance of competing physically if you are to get results.

Therefore, picking up cards is to be expected, but how much do you know about the Bluebirds more aggressive players over the years?

Check out our quiz and state which individual was booked most for each of the last 16 seasons! Good luck.

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas