Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

Can you name the Bristol Rovers player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Published

33 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers will be hoping to seal an immediate return to Sky Bet League One under Joey Barton next season.

The Gas finished rock bottom of League One this season, 10 points adrift of safety after winning only 10 games this term.

Barton will be hungry to take them back up next season, with his team likely to match his bold, abrasive nature on the pitch.

Can you name the Bristol Rovers player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons? Have a go!

Can you name the Bristol Rovers player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

In 2020/21?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Can you name the Bristol Rovers player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: