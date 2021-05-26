Bristol Rovers will be hoping to seal an immediate return to Sky Bet League One under Joey Barton next season.

The Gas finished rock bottom of League One this season, 10 points adrift of safety after winning only 10 games this term.

Barton will be hungry to take them back up next season, with his team likely to match his bold, abrasive nature on the pitch.

Can you name the Bristol Rovers player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons? Have a go!

1 of 16 In 2020/21? Jack Baldwin Luke Leahy Luke McCormick Ed Upson