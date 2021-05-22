Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

Can you name the Bristol City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City fans will have been relieved to see the end of the 2020/21 campaign, which ended dismally for them.

One of the problems that was voiced by many fans was the lack of bite in their side, with the Robins often far too passive in games.

That’s certainly not been an issue in the past, with City collecting bookings for fun in previous seasons.

With that in mind, we’re asking you to name the Bristol City player or players who have been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

1. 2020/21


