Can you name the Brentford player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

Brentford managed to secure their place in the Championship play-off final with a thrilling second leg comeback against Bournemouth to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Thomas Frank’s side as they did last season were able to come from a goal behind in the second leg to secure a 3-1 win that was good enough to take them through to the final for the second successive campaign. They will now get the chance to go one better than last term and secure their promotion.

The Bees will be focusing all their preparation on the final now and it will be interesting to see if they can handle the occasion better than they did last season with that extra experience.

While we wait for Brentford’s play-off final showdown, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Brentford’s last 16 seasons to see if you can remember which player received the most cards in each campaign. Can you get all 16 right?

1 of 16 Who was Brentford’s most carded player during the 2004/05 campaign? Isaiah Rankin Stewart Talbort Sam Sodje Chris Hargreaves