Can you name each of these 17 ex-Watford players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Watford will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form in the second-half of this year’s campaign under the management of Xisco Munoz.

The Hornets are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, and will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But can you identify these former Watford players just by looking at these three clues? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat other supporters!

1 of 17 Defender, Spanish, signed from Real Betis in 2015. Miguel Layun Diego Fabbrini Juanfran Daniel Pudil