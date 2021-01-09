Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Published

8 mins ago

on

After a tough few years, Stoke City appear to have some stability under Michael O’Neill and fans will be excited abut how far the club can go under his guidance.

The Potters couldn’t adapt to life in the Championship after they were initially relegated, and it took several windows, and managers, to get things right.

But, can you remember some of the players Stoke have had in recent years?

Check out our quiz and simply work out the individual in question from the clues provided. Good luck!

1 of 17

Defender, Premier League winner, German.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Can you name each of these 17 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: