Can you name each of these 17 ex-Preston North End players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Whilst playing in the Premier League has still managed to elude Preston, the Whites’ recent history has been more than eventful.

Promotions, relegations, play-off finals and trips to Wembley, the Deepdale outfit have gone through a range of emotions in recent years.

But what’s your knowledge like on some former Preston players?

Well we’ve made a 17-question quiz on ex-players, and given you three sets of clues, leaving you to work out which of the multi-choice answers matches the clues…

1 of 17 Scottish international, St Johnstone manager, left-back Callum Davidson Brian O'Neil Graham Alexander Simon Lynch