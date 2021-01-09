Can you name each of these 17 ex-Nottingham Forest players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Over the years, there have certainly been plenty of players to have represented Nottingham Forest.

Some, inevitably, have made more of an impact during their time than others.

But just how much do you know about some of those to have played for the club in recent times?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 17 sets of three clues, and all you have to do, is correctly identify which of the four corresponding players all three of those clues apply to.

1 of 17 Midfielder, former Scotland international, joined Forest on loan from Manchester United? Michael Stewart Paul Gerrard Andy Impey James Beaumont