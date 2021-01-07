Can you name each of these 17 ex-Norwich City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

It’s certainly been an eventful few years for Norwich City.

With promotions and relegations up and down the football pyramid, as well as several different managers, there has often been plenty to talk about around Carrow Road.

But just how much do you know about some of those players who have been with Canaries throughout those recent times?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 17 sets of three clues, and all you have to do is correctly identify which of the four corresponding players all of those clues apply to. Can you get 100%?

1 of 17 Striker, played for Norwich on loan, currently managing in Northern Ireland? Gary Holt Malky Mackay Phil Mulryne David Healy