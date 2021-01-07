Can you name each of these 17 ex-MK Dons players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Despite only being a club for 17 years, Milton Keynes Dons have produced some fantastic talents, most notably England international Dele Alli.

The controversial nature of how MK Dons came to be can never be forgotten, but Pete Winkleman has done his best to deliver top-quality football to the city and at times that has happened.

Their 2015 promotion to the Championship and the famous 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United in 2014 are two of the most notable moments in their history, and they could end up being a solid Championship side due to the infrastructure surrounding the club.

But can you guess some of the MK’s past players when only given three clues? Take our quiz to find out how knowledgable you really are about the Dons!

