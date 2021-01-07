Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Can you name each of these 17 ex-Millwall players just by looking at these 3 clues?

The January transfer window is open and after a disappointing start to the season, Millwall will no doubt be keen to improve the squad that Gary Rowett has to work with. 

The south London club has had some fantastic players in the past and more than a few that many fans would likely rather forget.

We’ve scoured through the archives to find 17 ex-Millwall players, can you name each of them just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17

1. Signed from Halifax Town, scored 76 goals for the club, 32 years old


