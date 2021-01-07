Can you name each of these 17 ex-Luton Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Luton Town’s recent history has certainly been eventful.

With financial problems, relegations down to non-league and then promotions all the way back up to the Championship, there has been plenty to talk about around Kenilworth Road these past few years.

But just how much do you remember about some of those players who have formed a part of the Hatters’ story?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 17 sets of three clues, and all you have to is correctly which of the four corresponding players all three of those clues apply to.

1 of 17 Australian, centre back, more than 200 Luton appearances? Chris Coyne Courtney Pitt Steve Howard Emmerson Boyce