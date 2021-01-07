Can you name each of these 17 ex-Ipswich Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

It’s been something of a mixed season so far for Ipswich Town.

Paul Lambert’s side currently sit seventh in the League One table, and will be looking to secure promotion back to the Championship, which would see plenty of this current squad earn a fond place in the memory of many associated with the club.

But just how much do you remember about some of those to have represented the Tractor Boys in the past?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 17 sets of three clues, and all you have to do, is correctly identify which of the four corresponding players all three of those clues apply to.

1 of 17 Canadian international, defender, made over 150 appearances for Ipswich? Jason De Vos Jaime Peters Gavin Williams Owen Garvan