Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Things are looking up for Derby County.

With Wayne Rooney currently in charge things have improved drastically as the Rams look to move themselves up the table.

That said they’re some way off where they’ve been in recent years.

Derby have had a host of top quality players over the years and what they’d give to have some of those guys in the team right now.

But how much do you remember about these former stars? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller