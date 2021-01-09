Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Cardiff City will be looking to bounce back from their play-off semi-final heartbreak this season, as the Bluebirds bid to become a Premier League club once again under stewardship of Neil Harris. 

Here, we have devised a 17-question quiz which is designed to put even the most ardent of Cardiff City fans to the test in a series of brain teasers.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what score you get!

1 of 17

Striker, 66 games, 23 goals.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Can you name each of these 17 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: