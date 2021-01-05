Can you name each of these 17 ex-Brentford players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Brentford are certainly flying high under manager Thomas Frank so far this season and will be hoping to go one better this term after cruelly missing out on promotion in the play-off final during the previous campaign.

Here, we have devised a 17 question quiz which is designed to put even the most ardent of Brentford fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score!

1 of 17 Made 67 appearances, English, Left Back. Lee Roget Darius Charles Paul Gibbs Rico Henry