Blackburn Rovers News
Can you name each of these 17 ex-Blackburn Rovers players just by looking at these 3 clues?
Blackburn Rovers will be hoping the second half of this season will see them challenge for the play-off places as they bid to return to the Premier League.
It’s been an inconsistent year for Rovers so far with them possessing plenty of attacking firepower but also the ability to throw in silly results.
Whilst we wait to see how 2021 goes for them, though, why not kick off the year with the following quiz on former Rovers players?