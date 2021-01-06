Can you name each of these 17 ex-Barnsley players just by looking at these 3 clues?

Barnsley have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, with new boss Valérien Ismaël making an instant impact at Oakwell.

The team are playing fast, attacking football, and fans will be dreaming of what’s possible with the side just three points away from the play-off places.

Even challenging for the top six would be a remarkable achievement considering the way the Tykes operate, as they regularly have a high turnover of players.

But, how much do you know about some of Barnsley’s former players?

Check out our quiz and see how you do!

1 of 17 Signed in 2014, scored two league goals, striker. Devante Cole Leroy Lita Marcelo Trotta Sam Winnall