Despite a recent blip, AFC Bournemouth will still be disappointed if they are not able to seal second place at the end of the campaign after establishing themselves as a dominant force in the division.

Putting things into perspective, many of the south-coast side’s supporters would have snapped their hand off if they were offered this predicament a decade ago – and looking at the previous ten years – we’re asking you 24 questions about that period.

How well do you think you know the Cherries though? Do you think you can get all 24 of these questions correct on various seasons at the Vitality Stadium?

Why not give this quiz a go and see how well you get on?

Can you answer these 24 AFC Bournemouth questions about the last 10 years at the club?

1 of 24 Which division were AFC Bournemouth in during the 2011/12 campaign? Premier League Championship League One League Two