Sky Bet League One

‘Can you actually imagine’, ‘Please’ – These Sunderland fans react as key figure addresses possibility of high-profile transfer

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted bringing Jermain Defoe back to the club is a long shot, although he wouldn’t rule it out.

The 39-year-old is a firm favourite on Wearside after enjoying a prolific two-and-a-half year period after joining in January 2015.

So, when it was announced this week that Defoe had left Rangers, it was inevitable that a return to Sunderland would be suggested, particularly as Johnson is desperate to bring in a new number nine.

And, the boss was asked about the prospect of Defoe signing for the League One side, and he stated that it would require ‘a million and one things’ to come together for a deal to happen.

Perhaps crucially though, the former Bristol City chief didn’t dismiss the idea of the ex-England man joining and that certainly excited the Sunderland support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the comments about Defoe from the fans on Twitter…


