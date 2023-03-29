Middlesbrough secured the service of Jonny Howson for the 2023/24 campaign, announcing the midfielder's one-year contract extension yesterday afternoon.

There's been a positive reaction to that agreement with Howson, who has raced passed 250 appearances for Boro recently.

Given the evolving nature of football, many fans were turning their attentions onto what's next for Boro following Howson's contract extension.

Chuba Akpom is one player heading towards the final months of his current contract and there obviously has to be some urgency in tying down the Championship's top goalscorer.

The 27-year-old has scored 24 goals in 31 appearances for Boro this season, as well as adding two assists. He's crucial to Michael Carrick's system in the No.10 position.

And, with the possibility of him becoming a free agent in the summer transfer window, there was a flood of reaction on the back of the Howson contract news that Akpom simply had to be next to sign on the dotted line.

We dive into that reaction here, with the Boro fans loud and clear with their message:

Boro currently sit third in the Championship table and are three points adrift of Sheffield United heading out of the March international break.

Carrick's side have played a game more than the Blades, though, with Paul Heckingbottom's side able to fall back on their game in-hand, which comes against West Bromwich Albion on April 26th; FA Cup involvement packing out their fixture list recently.

For Boro, they face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a game that pitches them up against former manager, Neil Warnock. Warnock's side are 22nd in the table currently but have been lifted by a win over Millwall and takeover developments across the last fortnight.