‘Can we all admit he’s past it now?’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to brief cameo in Huddersfield defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were comprehensively beaten by Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town last night and many fans have been heavily critical of Jordan Rhodes after he missed a late chance.

Goals from Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza helped the Terriers claim a 2-0 win but Rhodes, who came off the bench inside the last ten minutes, had a chance to give his side a late lifeline.

In the 90th minute, the striker found himself free inside the Huddersfield box after a long ball forward was played into his feet but could only direct his effort at goalkeeper Ben Hamer who parried it wide.

The 30-year-old looked as though he could have been in an offside position but the linesman’s flag stayed down, allowing him to make an attempt that summed up what was a toothless display by the Owls.

Tony Pulis has inherited a squad that looks to be lacking in striking talent, with Elias Kachunga, converted winger Josh Windass, converted defender Callum Patterson, injured Derby County loanee Jack Marriott and Rhodes – who has seemed off the boil for some time now – his only options.

The latter has found the net just once this season and has been in and out of the Owls side, playing for just 303 minutes in his 10 Championship appearances this term.

He had a chance to double his tally last night but was unable to capitalise and it was a moment that seems to have caught the attention of the Hillsborough faithful.

Read their reaction here:

That’s why he doesn’t play — WAWAW (@steelcityowl91) December 8, 2020

To be fair hamer didn’t make a good save. It was straight at him….. Haha — Simon Plant (@splan80) December 8, 2020

Stopped reading after chance for Rhodes. — Richard Norman (@BFDOWL) December 8, 2020

He has to score there to convince anyone he is worth his place — Richard Wells (@RwellsWells) December 8, 2020

He’s got to score there though. — Rob Stow (@YahYah_Gunn) December 8, 2020

“Give rhodes the chance he’ll score” there you go, can we all admit he’s past it now? #swfc — Josh Heath (@joshheath1998) December 8, 2020