‘Can we afford a deal to bring Dike to the club?’ – West Brom fan outlines ideal January transfer target for Baggies

West Bromwich Albion’s unbeaten run in the Championship finally came to an end last Friday at the hands of Stoke City in a match where they were second-best for the majority.

The Baggies had battered Cardiff City 4-0 earlier in the week so it was disappointing for fans to see them slip back into a poor performance, particularly at the top end of the pitch.

Albion did sign a striker in the summer but it wasn’t the one that many of their supporters wanted, with Jordan Hugill coming in as opposed to a player head coach Valerien Ismael had worked alongside before in Daryl Dike.

Whilst speaking to FLW TV, Matt from the WBA Report has picked out Dike as the ideal January signing for the club if they can find the funding to do a deal.

“I mentioned those links to Daryl Dike in the summer and we signed Jordan Hugill, but for me and probably the majority of Albion fans we’re still missing that clinical edge whilst also having the attributes you need to play in the number 9 role under Ismael,”Matt told FLW TV.

23 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Which side of the Old Firm does Kemar Roofe currently play? Celtic Rangers

“As we saw at Barnsley last season, Dike fits that profile superbly – he scored goals for fun in the brief time he was playing in England last year and I think whilst Hugill has shown bits of what we are looking for he’s maybe not the full package.

“He’s probably an average Championship level whereas if we’re looking to push on and looking for someone who could perhaps make an impact in the Premier League then Daryl Dike would be that man.

“The issue is though that being Albion we spent zero in the summer which was disappointing but not exactly surprising – can we afford a deal to bring Dike to the club? Are we being a bit too optimistic and is it beyond the realms of possibility?

“I’m not too sure but he’s definitely the one I think we all want to see join the club.”

Dike is still an Orlando City player in the MLS where he’s scored six goals in 12 matches this season having returned from his loan spell with the Tykes.

WATCH OUR FULL WEST BROM TAKEOVER SHOW ON YOUTUBE BELOW!